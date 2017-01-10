Standing water on I-84 causing traffic hazard

Water on I-84

MERIDIAN -- Idaho State Police is warning drivers to be cautious after a large amount of standing water accumulated on westbound I-84.

The standing water is puddling in the left and right lanes of the interstate near Linder Road. One crash has been reported in the area.

Motorists are asked to slow down and pass through the area using the two center lanes, which are free of water.

The Idaho Transportation Department is working to get the water off the roadway, but it's unclear when it will be cleaned up. Check back with KTVB for updates.



Water is causing a hazard near the Ten Mile Exit on I 84 please use caution. #SlowDown — Idaho State Police- (@ISPCVS) January 10, 2017

