Going camping? Stage 1 fire restrictions start this week

BOISE - As the threat of wildfires continues to increase throughout the region, fire restrictions are set to go into effect across a large portion of Idaho this week.

Starting on Friday, Aug. 11, Stage 1 fire restrictions will begin on all state and federally-managed lands in the Treasure Valley and West Central Mountains. Areas include the Boise National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management's Boise District.

On Monday, Aug. 14, the restrictions will expand to the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the BLM's Salmon-Challis District, the Sawtooth National Forest, and the BLM's Twin Falls District.

"By this time next week we should see most of the state under Stage 1 fire restrictions because especially with the eclipse coming up," said Emily Callihan, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Lands.

The restrictions ban smoking, campfires and camp stoves in the affected areas. The exception is if you’re in a designated recreation site with an approved fire ring.

"With the Forest Service or BLM-developed recreation sites, it would be okay to have a campfire in those, but not out in the woods or out on the public lands or even state and private lands an open flame that's not going to be allowed," Callihan said.

All land within a city boundary is exempt.

If you start an illegal fire, there are consequences.

"If fire investigators can link it back to you, you may be on the hook and responsible for paying for the suppression cost for that fire,” Callihan said.

