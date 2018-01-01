St. Luke's welcomes first baby of 2018

(Photo: St. Luke's)

NAMPA - A baby girl born in Nampa early this morning is the first baby to be born at a St. Luke’s hospital in Idaho.

Arianna Ayala arrived at 4:53 a.m. She is the first New Year’s Day baby to be born at the new St. Luke’s Nampa.

Hospital officials say she weighs six pounds, 13 ounces and is 20 inches long.

This is the fourth child born to Marianne Olmos of Nampa and her second daughter. Like her siblings, Arianna was born on a holiday.

"I have a Fourth of July baby, my other daughter, and a Christmas Eve baby and a Thanksgiving baby, so now she's a New Year's Day baby, so that's great," said Olmos.

Olmos and Arianna's father, Robert Ayala, laughed when they jokingly said it was another holiday they had been counting on when it came to Arianna's birthday. "We were hoping for a New Year's Eve baby, for the tax savings, but that's okay. She's still fits the holiday baby theme."

All babies born at St. Luke's on New Year's Day receive a hospital onesie and receiving blanket. Arianna's family will also be going home with a new car seat they can use when she is a bit bigger.

