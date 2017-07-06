St. Luke's road work starts Monday: 'Just please be patient'

Major road work is about to get under way for the new St. Luke's campus in downtown Boise. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Detour and road closure signs will be a constant around St. Luke's in downtown Boise starting this weekend. Monday morning, major road work will start for the new campus.

"We know what we're doing is a problem for people," said Jeff Hannes, who is the project manager for Central Paving.

Hannes says this weekend drivers will notice the first of several major hold-ups over the next year or so.

"We're going to be closing Reserve here on Sunday night and we're going to be shifting the traffic along Avenue B from it's current four-lane configuration into a two-lane configuration," explained Hannes.

He says detour signs will be placed around the area, traffic signals will be re-vamped and crews will be re-striping.

"Monday we're going to start tearing out asphalt," said Hannes.

St. Luke's officials say there are many benefits the construction will have once it's all completed. The new Children's Pavilion will be the first building completed.

"When the pavilion is done all the specialists will be in one location so they can go clinic to clinic in one location," said David McFadyen, St. Luke's Boise Hospital Administrator.

McFadyen says emergency care is another service that will drastically improve when the new campus is complete.

"It starts to bring services right to the ER so if we have a stroke patient or have a heart patient come in those services are adjacent to the ER as opposed to today with elevator rides and multiple transports around the facility," explained McFadyen.

The master plan is projected to take about seven years and includes several pieces including the Children's Pavilion, North Tower, medical office buildings and parking structures. Then, of course, there are the road changes.

"We're working closely with our contractors, ACHD and the city so there's the least amount of impact as possible, especially around peak times," said McFadyen. "Just please be patient."

It could be hard at times, but both McFadyen and Hannes say crews are doing the best they can to move quickly and get the job done.

"We want to get through this as fast as we can also," said Hannes.

For more information on road closures and the master plan

