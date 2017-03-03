St. Luke's receives $265K energy-savings check

A check presentation ceremony was held Friday. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - St. Luke's received a check from Idaho Power today for over $265,000.

The money is the result of the Meridian St. Luke’s successful effort to significantly reduce its energy consumption.

"So we had to go through a do a complete analysis on our utilities and our usages and the equipment that we use to do that, and so we looked for inefficiencies in programming and set points and various things like that so we could look to make adjustments and improvements to our system that would help to reduce those costs," said Russell Harbaugh, St. Luke’s Director of Operations, Building Services.

As a result of the upgrades and maintenance improvements, the hospital now saves 1.8 million kilowatt hours, which works out more than $200,000 a year in cost savings.

