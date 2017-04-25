St. Luke's pays respectful tribute to organ donors who have passed

Walk of Respect (Photo: Courtesy: St. Luke's)

MERIDIAN -- In the wake of death and tragedy, organ donation provides hope and life for others.

St. Luke's staff began honoring that process with compassion through what they call the "walk of respect." The first display happened last year and was put on for a young man taken too soon, just one day after his 24th birthday.

Nearly a year after his unexpected death, Mark Hagen continues to give.

"He's a giver and he gave the ultimate gift and that was life," Mark's mother, Suzanne, said. "He's given life to other people. So we don't feel like Mark's life was a complete loss."

Mark had so much life ahead of him; he just graduated from the University of Idaho with a master's degree in accounting and was studying for his CPA exam before moving to Spokane for a new job.

Mark's brain had shut down, but his organs were still functioning. St. Luke's told the Hagens that their son had opted to be a donor.

"You're searching for some answers and trying to make some meaning out of the whole process and it's one of the things that made some sense, in a way," Mark's father, Gavin, told KTVB.

The Hagens honored their sons wishes and a day later, he was prepped for surgery, where seven of his organs were procured for donation and he would give life or enhance the quality of life for four other people.

Suzanne, a nurse at St. Luke's Meridian Infusion Center, walked with her family as her son was wheeled down and transported from the intensive care unit to the operating room. As they did so, St. Luke's staff - including physicians, nurses, housekeepers, administrators, support staff and others - lined the walls of the ICU and connecting hallways on the floor, paying a silent tribute to Mark.

"All the nurses and the staff they lined up and took, basically, just a pause and showed their respect," Suzanne said. "It was really touching and it was very meaningful."

The walk of respect. was created by St. Luke's Meridian ICU Director Deb Compton.

"We wanted to do something to honor these families and patients going through this traumatic event," Compton said. "Their loved one is passing away and they have given the gift of organs."

This special idea came to fruition last year and staff has done this for two patients so far. Dozens and dozens of employees line the halls as the patient is being wheeled down the hallway from the ICU to the elevators to be taken down to the operating room.

"It does impact everyone. Everybody wants to participate," Compton added. "To get people to be able to stop for a minute on their work and be able to pay their respects, it really does help the team heal."

St. Luke's Meridian began accepting organ donors in 2014 and have had five donors since then. An individual can donate organs after brain death, when they're declared deceased in the ICU but their bodily processes are still functioning, or after circulatory death, when the patient is taken to the operative area and they are removed from life support.

Compton says it's rare that someone passing away is healthy enough to be able to donate their organs and has signed off on being an organ donor.

"It's an opportunity to make a positive out of a negative," she added. "One person can extend many lives."

In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, one organ donor can save eight lives.

The Hagens say they're so grateful their son made the decision to donate life. The family has been able to stay in contact with the woman who received Mark's pancreas and one of his kidneys.

"It's helped with the healing," Suzanne said. "The gratitude and love that she has for her gift, but also for Mark and his family, is just remarkable."

"It really helped us move forward and get stronger each day," Gavin Hagen added.

His message:

"Think about it and give it some serious thought. If you can come to understand the incredible good that can come out of that for someone else, I think you're likely going to make a decision to become an organ donor."

The hospital's walk of respect was recently honored with a Hope Award by the Pacific Northwest Transplant Bank, the regional organization that facilitates these organ transplants.

According to data from the Department of Health & Human Services, more than 118,000 people currently need a life-saving organ transplant (total waiting list candidates). Of those, almost 76,000 people are active waiting list candidates - meaning they are eligible to be considered for organ offers at a given point in time.

On average, 22 people die every day while waiting for a transplant.



