Southwest District Health in Weiser has been closed due to safety concerns.

WEISER - Southwest District Health's Weiser office reopened its doors today after a structural engineer inspected the building and found it safe for people to use.

Health district officials closed the office last week as a precaution because of the weight of the snow on the roof and canopy area.

The snow has since been removed.

