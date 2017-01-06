Some students will have to make up snow days

Kids enjoy sledding at Camel's Back Park in Boise. There was no school due to a snow day. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - A lot of students around the Treasure Valley got a few extra days off this week with a collection of rare snow days.

While the off days were nice now, will students have to make up the days at some point during the school year?

It all depends on the school district.

Some districts missed three full days this week, but other schools, like in the Caldwell School District, were still on holiday vacation and weren't affected at all.

All the decisions on make-up days for public schools are actually based on Idaho state law.

The law says that schools are allotted 11 hours per school year for emergency closures. That translates to two full days in the classroom.

After that though, students have to make up the time.

The West Ada School District has already announced that there make-up day will be on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday, January 16.

That might not be a popular choice with students, but West Ada spokesman Eric Exline says making the time up before the end of the year is actually with students in mind.

"Say you are a student taking an advanced placement class, those tests occur in May and they have lost a week of school. Adding a day at the end of the year isn't going to help them be prepared for that test," said Exline.

A lot of district administrators were out of the office today, but KTVB did speak with the Boise School District.

In Boise, if you are in kindergarten or 12th grade, you will have to make up some hours.

The specific amount of make-up time will be decided on Monday night at the school board meeting.

In Boise, kindergarten and 12th grade are scheduled for fewer hours in the classroom, that’s why first through 11th grades don't have to make-up any lost class time.

In Emmett, they have more days built into the school year than required by the state, so they have three more snow days before students would have to make up any class time.

