Some safety tips and reminders for Bronco game day

Bronco fans enjoy tailgating in the parking lot at Albertsons Stadium on game day. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Bronco football begins this weekend.

Game day is a fun time for many and the Boise Police Department wants to keep it that way. So they want to remind people of the rules and give you tips on how to stay safe this season.

One of the biggest concerns BPD has is alcohol. A majority of the problems they see each year stem from that.

But another major concern will be the amount of vehicles near Boise State -- everything from parking in proper areas and pedestrian safety.

"The common denominator in almost all of our problems on a game day is alcohol," Boise Police Cpl. Brek Orton said. "We want people to go and enjoy a cocktail if they want to and be responsible in doing so."

To help with that, a few years ago the "10 to 10 Zone" was created. In this designated area around Albertsons Stadium fans are allowed to have open containers from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

"Obviously if you over indulge, or if you're under 21, or if you drive, we're still going to be enforcing the law down there," Orton said.

There are still rules within the "10 to 10 Zone." For instance alcohol has to be in opaque plastic cups. Glass, beer cans or any type of bottle or cup with alcoholic labeling are all prohibited.

"If you are bringing attention to yourself you are also bringing our attention to you," Orton said. "So if you're drinking and you're breaking something or howling at the moon or whatever it is that you're doing, ultimately our attention is going to be drawn to you."

GAME DAY GUIDE: Boise State vs. Troy

Parking is another safety concern. Police say don't block fire hydrants, people's driveways and don't park too close to corners or stop signs.

"You just need to be diligent with where you park because it's already a hazardous situation in and of itself, but when you add that dynamic of blocking a crosswalk or parking too close to a stop sign and obstructing that then it even increases the potential dangers to the fans," Orton said.

The city recognizes there is limited parking near the stadium.

Last year Boise Parks and Recreation decided to allow parking at city parks like Ann Morrison, Julia Davis and Kristen Armstrong.

New this year, they've added Riverside Park to that list. And it's completely free.

"When we say free of charge, not only do you not have to pay to park, but we also lifted our ban on any type of towing until 3 o'clock in the morning," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said.

At the end of the day, BPD wants everyone to have fun, but just be respectful.

"Be a good neighbor, treat people how you would want to be treated, act like it was your neighborhood that you're in," Orton said.

© 2017 KTVB-TV