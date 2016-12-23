Snowmobilers rescued after getting stuck overnight

Snowmobiling (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A group of snowmobilers has been rescued after becoming stranded and running low on fuel in Fremont County's backcountry.



KIFI-TV reports that Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the area around 2 a.m. Thursday.



The six people in the group told the first two responders who reached them that they had a fire burning and were OK to spend the night.



A team started out at daybreak and reached the group before noon.



Everyone was tired but OK when they returned to base camp that afternoon.

