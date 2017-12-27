Snowmobiler dug out OK from avalanche near Idaho-Utah border

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a snowmobiler was rescued by others after being buried by an avalanche along the Idaho-Utah border.



The Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City told the Idaho State Journal the Tuesday incident happened in the Franklin Basin area in Utah just south of the Idaho state line.



The person wasn't immediately identified, but was not reported to have been seriously injured after being dug out of the snow by fellow snowmobilers.

Avalanche warnings had been issued in recent days for the mountainous backcountry of southeast Idaho and northern Utah including the Bear River Range, western Uintas and the Wasatch range including Ogden, Provo, Salt Lake City and Park City.



The center says skiers have triggered several avalanches in northern Utah, but no injuries have been reported.



