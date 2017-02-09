Snowmelt, rain causing major problems across the region

Canals breaching in Twin Falls County, flooding nearby roads. (Photo: Deren Martinez\KTVB)

SOUTHWEST IDAHO -- Snowfall that has been piling up for weeks in many parts of Idaho is melting quickly in these unusually mild temperatures.

Many communities across southern Idaho are seeing the effects, and now they're having to defend themselves against rising water.

Across the region, canals are breaching, creeks are overflowing, avalanches are looming, mud is sliding, and highways are closing.

From Ada to Elmore County, and from Twin Falls to Cassia County, dozens of avalanche, flood and winter weather warnings and advisories were issued on Thursday.

