Snow survey shows an above-average year

BOISE - This should come as no surprise, we are having an above-average year when it comes to snow across southern Idaho.

But just how much above average?

That's where the monthly snow survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture comes in.

The amount of snow on the Mores Creek Summit collection site today shows the Boise Basin at about 120 percent of average. That's an increase from just above average when the measurement was taken at the first of January.

It is also the best number we've seen since 2008.

But the real number they look for is the amount of water that is in the snow. That will help determine what kind of water year we can see for the spring and summer.

“So even right now we have 20 inches of water in the snowpack, and where we want to be on April 1 is 31 inches of water in the snowpack up here. So a lot of the sites up here in the Boise Basin, we're only about 75 percent there,” said water supply specialist Ron Abramovich.

And we are more than halfway through our snow season, so unless we see a sharp drop-off when it comes to storms over the next few months, like we saw last year, we should reach that number.

