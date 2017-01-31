Snow survey shows an above-average year

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Trump's order on immigration
-
Eastern Oregon buried in deep snow
-
Trump's immigration plan being felt in Idaho
-
How executive order affects local groups
-
Weather forecast
-
Weather Forecast Monday
-
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from committing suicide
-
Friends, family remember legacy Wilder councilman leaves behind
-
Idahoans voice concerns over Common Core
-
HPV can lead to cancer in men, too
More Stories
-
Trump administration to allow 872 refugees into U.S.…Jan 31, 2017, 10:19 a.m.
-
Father of Kuna girl killed in crash pleads not guiltyJan 31, 2017, 2:37 p.m.
-
Idaho House committee introduces new felon firearm banJan 31, 2017, 1:33 p.m.