Snow storms to delay construction of Boise intersection

The intersection of Cole Road and Fairview Avenue will be closed starting Jan. 9 for a construction project. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Impending snow storms are delaying the closure of a Boise intersection.

The Cole Road and Fairview Avenue intersection was expected to close this week, but the weather this week has prompted officials to delay the closure until next Monday, January 9th.

Crews will first work to replace an underground canal structure.

The intersection will be closed through late February while crews finish the first phase of the project.

The project will ultimately be completed in August.

