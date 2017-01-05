Snow-covered sidewalks make travel challenging for disabled

People with disabilities say shoveling the sidewalk makes it much easier for them to get around. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Snow and ice make walking around more difficult for everyone, but imagine having to navigate your way down an icy walkway with a disability.

Whether it’s someone who is visually impaired or someone who uses a wheelchair or walker, there’s problems all around.

"Blind people and ice don't go together,” said Benito Estudillo, who is partially blind.

"When a blind person travels down the street we're really looking for landmarks. We're looking for grass lines, sidewalks,” said Scott Pearl, an instructor with the Idaho Commission for the Blind.

But with the large amount of snow in the Treasure Valley, those landmarks are covered.

"I have a street on one side, I have an unshoveled sidewalk on the other side,” Pearl said. “I can't quite tell where the street ends and the sidewalk begins."

"You don't know if you're going to fall off the edge of the curb or if there's something in front of you,” said Estudillo.

This is also a challenge for people who use wheelchairs, walkers and anyone who struggles with mobility.

"You could just be stuck in the snow. Literally, stuck in the snow," said Jane Donnellan, administrator for the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. “It's like in your car, you get stuck and your wheels are just going to spin."

Snow piling up on the side of the street or on curbs creates barriers, Donnellan said. Some people not being able to get in and out of businesses or being able to get around town.

"We think of all the snow that has mounted on the side of the streets, and if you're using the public bus system getting through those mounds of snow to the bus itself to get on the bus," she said.

Clearing sidewalks is the best thing people can do to make it safer for people with disabilities.

“I can get over sidewalks that haven't been cleared. I've done it the last few days, but it's certainly far safer to have them cleared," Pearl said.

