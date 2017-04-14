Snow could hinder Bogus Basin's summer plans

Snow continues to fall up at Bogus Basin. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Snow was falling across the Treasure Valley today and in the mountains.

It's not hard to see why officials at Bogus Basin are describing mountain conditions as "mid-winter."

And you might think fresh snow every week would be a ski resort's dream, but that's not necessarily the case.

Bogus Basin is still scheduled to close at the end of the day on Sunday. But with conditions how they are now, that deadline could be extended.

And with a busy summer ahead, more snow could slow their plans down.

Easter Sunday was originally going to be the last day to hit the slopes at Bogus.

“But we just picked up 8 to 10 inches of snow, so we are going to re-evaluate middle of next week and potentially open for next weekend,” said Bogus Basin general manager Brad Wilson.

If that's the case, only chairs 3 and 6 at the Pioneer Lodge will be open Saturday and Sunday.

“We're supposed to get snow on and off next week so that's why we are going to re-evaluate for next weekend,” said Wilson. “Typically this time of year we are pushing snow into base area to get us into the season, this year we are taking snow out of the base area.”

That's because Bogus Basin has big plans for this summer.

The non-profit is planning on putting in a new patio with heated pavers, a large grassy space and there will be plenty of summer activities.

“That will include a 30-foot rock wall, trampoline bungee jumps, gold panning, summer tubing that will all be open in early summer, then the big thing will be our mountain coaster,” said Wilson.

All activities are slated to be open July first except for the mountain coaster which will open at the end of August.

“The summer really helps even things out and it’s a huge attraction for the Treasure Valley, to have things like mountain coasters, mountain bike trails, hiking in this alpine environment so close to town is really going to be fabulous,” said Wilson.

Although there has been no shortage of snow this season, Wilson hopes the new summer attractions will offset revenue for possible slower winters in the future.

