Snow collapses building in Baker City

This building in Baker City collapsed under the weight of snow. (Photo: Facebook)

BAKER CITY, ORE. - In Baker City Sunday, fire and rescue crews responded to an unoccupied two-story building that had collapsed on Main Street under the weight of snow.

These pictures were posted to the agency's Facebook page Sunday.

They say the building remain unstable and is not safe because more collapses are possible.

Roads in the area have been closed over safety concerns.

