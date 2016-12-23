KTVB
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

I-84 completely open between Ontario and Pendleton

KTVB , KTVB 4:36 PM. MST December 23, 2016

ONTARIO -- Snow and difficult driving conditions was making travel difficult on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon on Friday.

However, after an earlier closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation said I-84 was completely open between Ontario and Pendleton as of around 4:24 p.m.

To check road conditions , visit the Oregon Department of Transportation website here. 

Copyright 2016 KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories