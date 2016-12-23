I-84 completely open between Ontario and Pendleton

ONTARIO -- Snow and difficult driving conditions was making travel difficult on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon on Friday.
However, after an earlier closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation said I-84 was completely open between Ontario and Pendleton as of around 4:24 p.m.
To check road conditions , visit the Oregon Department of Transportation website here.
Copyright 2016 KTVB
