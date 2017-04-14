Snow brings girl with terminal cancer Christmas miracle

FRUITLAND - Snow in April, what are the odds?

"Snow in April it just doesn't happen," said Jenne Schiffhauer. "It takes my breath away, it really does. We believe in miracles and that was one of them."

A miracle for Alanna Schiffhauer, who in her short six years of life has endured more than many do in an entire lifetime.

"They tell you with Neuroblastoma it's a very rare cancer so you have to hit it hard, and you hit it fast," said Jenne.

That's exactly what Alanna did.

She fought for a year and a half after her diagnosis. In 2016 she rang the bell celebrating remission, but almost exactly a year later her cancer came back. This time it was in her brain.

"We're still in shock," said Jenne. "I think we're starting to process it."

Doctors told Jenne and her husband, Dale, that their 6-year-old daughter only had weeks to live. They were faced with a heart-wrenching decision - to try experimental chemotherapy or palliative care.

They chose to bring Alanna home.

"We're not putting a time limit on her because that's not our job," said Jenne.

Now, they're treasuring every moment. Moments shared at a princess ball that was thrown for Alanna and her family.

Moments, that have turned into memories.

"It was a once in a lifetime experience," said Dale. "It was wonderful, it was very special, very special. I feel very lucky to have that moment."

"I'm a mom, it's hard for me to talk about," said Jenne. "I will cherish these memories forever."

The Schiffhauer family isn't counting the days, instead they're filling them with joy as they celebrate what might by Alanna's last Christmas.

They brought out stockings, Christmas T-shirts, and decorated a Christmas tree with an angel on the top.

"Little moments have been happening since we found out her diagnosis that help us keep our faith," Jenne said. "Every day is something new, and today was snow."

"It was a gift from someone watching down, they wanted to give us something special," said Dale.

Snow in April. What are the odds?

Jenne and Dale also says they are grateful for the outpouring of support from their community. If you'd like to help they have a GoFundMe page for Alanna.

© 2017 KTVB-TV