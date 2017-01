Snow is piled up at the door of this Garden Valley workshop. (Photo: Nisa Crawley)

GARDEN VALLEY - A viewer sent us a photo that’s worth a second look.

Do you see what's blocking the door?

Nisa Crawley of Garden Valley says "the snow finally slid off the workshop roof."

At one point, she says she was worried it would never come down.

Copyright 2016 KTVB