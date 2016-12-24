Snow arrives just in time for Christmas

(Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, your wish came true.

Depending on the location, people in the Treasure Valley saw six to ten inches of snow on the ground Saturday.

"Who doesn't like a white Christmas," Mike Sanders of Boise said. “But it does create a lot of extra hassle and work for some of us, so it's kind of a mixed bag."

People spent part of Christmas Eve clearing sidewalks, roads and parking spaces.

Boise resident Marci Glass said the snow is pretty to look at out the window, but would rather not travel in it.

"I'm a minister, and I'm getting ready for church tonight,” Glass said. “Hoping that the parking lot will be plowed and people can get to church safely.”

"I haven't seen snow this bad in Boise for a long time,” Patrick Howard said.

"Oh gosh, it's been probably ten years ago, that I think we had snow this deep about this time of year,” Sanders said. “I mean I've seen it snow fairly deep several times, but at Christmas time, I think it was about ten years ago.”

