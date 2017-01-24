Snake River ice jams have broken away

Snake River ice dam (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB First Person)

PAYETTE - Some good news in Payette County.

Ice jams forming along the Snake River have broken up and begun to float toward Washington County.

Payette County officials say although water levels are dropping there is still a concern for flooding with rising temperatures and snow accumulation in the area.

The county is still providing sand at 640 South Main Street in Payette. People will need to supply and fill their own bags.

You can get emergency notifications from the county through its CodeRed alert system.

