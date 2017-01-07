Snake River ice jam raises flood concerns

PAYETTE COUNTY - The Payette County Sheriff's Office sent out a code red alert Saturday to residents along the Snake River north of Payette, where an ice jam continues to back up.

The alert advises people there to watch the river levels, and be prepared to evacuate if the river continues to rise.

Flooding has started to occur along the river bank and possibly at least one pasture along River Road.

The sheriff's office has put out a message advising all Payette County residents to be prepared for additional snow, with possible freezing rain on Sunday.

The combination of additional snow and freezing rain could cause roofs to collapse. There is also a concern of flooding in neighborhoods from plugged storm drains.

If you live in Payette County and are not signed up to receive code red alerts, you can sign up here.

