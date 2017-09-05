Smoke from fires pushes air quality into 'unhealthy' range

Red sun over Lake Lowell (Photo: First Person / Amanda Henderson)

Stagnant weather conditions and smoke from regional wildfires continues to push into the Treasure Valley causing the air quality levels to reach the unhealthy category. That’s forced some local schools to keep students indoors today.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality reports on its website that the air quality index (AQI) is in the Red at 155. The AQI represents the expected level of pollution for the area. It is the average for the entire day. There may be some periods throughout the day when air quality is greater or less than the forecasted AQI.

The forecast is calling for temperatures in Boise to reach 98 degrees today and tomorrow. The AQI is expected to stay in the Red (unhealthy) range for the next two days.

The following groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion: people with heart or lung disease, children and older adults. Everyone else is advised to reduce their activity until the air quality improves.

Dan Hollar, spokesman for Boise School District, says they are keeping all children indoors today. There will be no outside recess or physical education classes today. He says parents will be notified by early this afternoon whether the district plans to allow after-school sports or other activities today. We will sent out notification when we learn of that decision.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline says there will be no outdoor activities such as recess today. They are continuing to monitor the air quality and will make a decision about after-school sports by early this afternoon. We'll let you know when a decision is made.

Parents are advised to check with their local school districts for possible changes to your child’s activity schedule.

Several large wildfires burning in Idaho, Montana and British Columbia since last week triggered the advisories. According to the National Weather Service, the wind is pushing smoke from three different directions and exasperating the problem.

Forecasters expect the smoke to stay for several days.

A reminder to those who live in Ada County and incorporated cities in Canyon County, all open outdoor burning is prohibited when the AQI reaches 60 or above. Outdoor burning is also prohibited in unincorporated areas of Canyon County when the AQI reaches 75 or above.

Indoor/wood burning is restricted when the AQI reaches 74 or above.

For information about local burn restrictions contact your local city/county office.

The Idaho Department of Lands reminds the public that we are in a closed fire season, meaning if you live outside city limits and plan to burn for any reason, you must obtain a fire safety burn permit. The closed fire season extends from May 10 to October 20.

Air Quality is bad all over NW..Very Unhealthy (purple) category for panhandle areas of N ID..including Moscow..very near Hazardous! pic.twitter.com/XfmXbcPGhp — KTVB Brian Holmes (@KTVBBrian) September 5, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV