Sliding foothills homes continue to crumble

Sliding foothills homes (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- Recent extreme weather has done little to stem the slow collapse of a collection of homes in the Boise foothills.

The homes are continuing to crumble as the unstable hillside shifts. A visit to the Alto Via Court neighborhood Thursday revealed jagged breaks in the road and sidewalks and homes leaning dangerously.

Residents of the homes were forced to move out and abandon them after the shifting land was discovered last spring.

Ada County Highway District spokeswoman Nicole DuBois said Thursday that ACHD is continuing to monitor the situation, and asks that the public stay out of the area for their own safety.

ACHD declined to provide specifics about how far the hillside has shifted, citing ongoing litigation. A group of homeowners is suing the highway district, along with the City of Boise and the developer of the homes, arguing that someone should have noticed the hillside was unstable before the houses were constructed.

