Sky7 makes live debut in beautiful McCall

Sky7 made its debut live flight Friday evening, kicking off KTVB's coverage of the McCall Winter Carnival. Saturday, KTVB will be bringing you pictures of a spectacular event, the Mardi Gras Parade, as never seen on broadcast television before.
Sky7 is a high definition drone that is equipped to transmit a live video signal that we can broadcast immediately over the airwaves.
Two of our videographers have been FAA certified as commercial drone pilots and recently attended a company-mandated drone training program.
The Mardi Gras Parade in downtown McCall begins at noon and will stream live on KTVB.COM, and air on KTVB Channel 7 from 4-5 p.m.
