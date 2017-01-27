Sky7 makes live debut in beautiful McCall

Sky7 makes it's debut at the McCall Winter Carnival (Photo: Sky7 / KTVB)

Sky7 made its debut live flight Friday evening, kicking off KTVB's coverage of the McCall Winter Carnival. Saturday, KTVB will be bringing you pictures of a spectacular event, the Mardi Gras Parade, as never seen on broadcast television before.

Sky7 is a high definition drone that is equipped to transmit a live video signal that we can broadcast immediately over the airwaves.

Two of our videographers have been FAA certified as commercial drone pilots and recently attended a company-mandated drone training program.

The Mardi Gras Parade in downtown McCall begins at noon and will stream live on KTVB.COM, and air on KTVB Channel 7 from 4-5 p.m.

