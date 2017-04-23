Sky7 captured breathtaking aerial views of Shoshone Falls. (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - KTVB's drone, Sky7, took flight over Shoshone Falls and captured some breathtaking aerial images of the iconic southern Idaho water feature.

The full 4K video can be viewed on the KTVB Youtube Channel.

The falls, often called the "Niagara Falls of the West," have been putting on a show for weeks thanks to strong flows on the Snake River. Thousands of people have visited the falls to take in the stunning views.

