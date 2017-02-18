Sky 8 video: Missing 2-year-old boy River found

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Adams Co. washout victim: "It was just like you see in the movies"
-
Officials see spike in flu-related deaths
-
Upgrade keeps Cascade pool open all year
-
This Is My Brave sheds light on mental health
-
Sex trafficking: Modern day slavery
-
Sky7's maiden voyage in downtown Boise
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
Rep. Labrador introduces Shauna Hill Act
-
Bill to change drug trafficking sentences
-
Advocates push 50 dollars not 50 shades
More Stories
-
'Mighty Max' battles leukemia, firefighters host fundraiserFeb 18, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
K-9 given credit for finding missing 2-year-old boyFeb 18, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
-
Man dies after being hit by truck on I-84Feb 18, 2017, 2:55 p.m.