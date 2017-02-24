Ski buses, cars crash on Bogus Basin Road

Ski bus crash

BOISE -- Traffic was backed up for more than an hour after a crash involving two ski buses and two cars.

The wreck happened on Bogus Basin Road Thursday at about 9:30 p.m.

According to Ada County Dispatch, two ski buses were headed down the mountain when they slid off the icy road. A pair of passenger cars driving behind the buses also lost control and slid off the road, colliding with the buses.

Paramedics were sent out to the crash, but no one was seriously injured, authorities say.

Witnesses on scene told KTVB at least 30 cars were backed up behind the wreck.

Bogus Basin staff asked skiers to remain at the lodge while crews were clearing the scene, to avoid more traffic heading down the mountain while emergency personnel was working.

Authorities say they want to remind drivers that Bogus Basin Road is still very slick, and that people need to drive carefully.





Copyright 2017 KTVB