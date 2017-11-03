Ski and snowboard swap opens at Expo Idaho

The Ski and Snowboard Swap opened Friday and runs through the weekend at Expo Idaho. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - The mountains had a new coat of snow this morning. And while opening day isn't here yet, another event that many Idaho skiers and snowboarders look forward to each year is happening this weekend.

The 67th annual Ski and Snowboard Swap opened this afternoon at Expo Idaho and there was a long line of people waiting to go inside.

It's an opportunity to find deals on winter sports equipment and clothing and sell the stuff you don't need anymore.

Sales commissions benefit the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.

“It looks like we're gearing up for another great snow year this year, so everyone's excited to get on the slopes,” said Mark Wedeking with the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. “We also have vendors that bring in brand new equipment -- great deals on new skis, boots, boards. So it's all here -- new, used, everything.”

The Ski and Snowboard Swap is open until 10 o'clock tonight, then again from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 tonight, or $3 on Saturday.

On Sunday, admission is either $3 or free if you bring a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission.

© 2017 KTVB-TV