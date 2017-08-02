Six workers injured at Parma construction site

An onion shed under construction in Parma collapsed Wednesday afternoon sending 6 of the 14 workers to area hospitals. (Photo: Tyson White / KTVB)

PARMA - Several workers were injured Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in Parma.

It happened at 306 E. S. Ave. Canyon County dispatch said it was reported around 2 p.m.

Parma Police Chief Albert Erickson said an onion shed under construction collapsed, sending six of the 14 workers in and around the shed to hospitals in Boise, Caldwell and Nampa.

The workers were building an onion storage facility for JC Watson Company, which grows, ships and packs onions.

Chief Erickson said although he didn't have specifics in regard to the extent of the workers' injuries, he said as far as he knew none of the injuries were life threatening.

The cause of the collapse under investigation.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Parme fire, police and paramedics and Wilder police responded.

South Avenue was closed in the area of the collapse, but has since been reopened.

