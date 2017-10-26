Sinkhole (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE -- A street in downtown Boise is partially blocked as crews deal with a section of road that collapsed overnight.

According to Boise Police, the sinkhole opened at 9th and Main streets after a geothermal line broke at about 3:30 a.m.

The broken line sent water spilling out underneath the road, causing the sinkhole. The collapsed area is about four feet across.

Main Street was blocked between 8th and 9th streets for several hours. One lane has since been reopened, but commuters should expect delays in the area.

Crews have turned off the water, but lane blockage will remain until the damaged road can be repaired. Boise Police is on scene now, and Ada County Highway District crews are expected to arrive later Thursday morning.

