Sign up for tour of new Meridian temple

The new LDS temple in Meridian, Idaho. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - You can now sign up for tours of the new LDS temple in Meridian.

This is the only time that people who are not Mormon are allowed inside the temple.

Ground was broken for the fifth temple in Idaho in August of 2014.

The free public open house runs from Saturday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 11.

Church officials say the newly-constructed temple, located on Linder Road just north of Chinden Boulevard, will be dedicated three times on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is also planning a cultural celebration at the temple on Saturday, Nov. 18.

For more information on the temple and for tickets, click here.

