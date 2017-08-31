Sights and sounds from the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

BOISE - It was a successful launch at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic this morning.
There's still time to make it out to Ann Morrison Park this week if you haven't had a chance to see this in person.
The event runs through Sunday.
EVENT GUIDE: 2017 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
KTVB photojournalist Theresa Palmgren captured the sights and sounds from today's launch -- giving us perspective both from the ground and in the air.
