KTVB
Close

Police: Shots fired during traffic stop in Boise

KTVB , KTVB 9:00 PM. MST January 04, 2018

BOISE - Several streets near downtown Boise are closed Thursday night after a report of shots fired.

According to Ada County dispatch, police reported a traffic stop with shots fired just after 7:30 p.m.

Police have shut down 27th Street between Main Street and Fairview Avenue. There are also closures on nearby roads, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

A dispatch supervisor said no officers were injured in the shooting, but did not have any information on other possible victims. There is also no word on who fired the shots.

KTVB has a crew on scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories