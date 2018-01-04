Police investigate after shots were fired during a traffic stop on 27th Street in Boise Thursday night. (Photo: Morgan Boydston/KTVB)

BOISE - Several streets near downtown Boise are closed Thursday night after a report of shots fired.

According to Ada County dispatch, police reported a traffic stop with shots fired just after 7:30 p.m.

Police have shut down 27th Street between Main Street and Fairview Avenue. There are also closures on nearby roads, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

A dispatch supervisor said no officers were injured in the shooting, but did not have any information on other possible victims. There is also no word on who fired the shots.

BREAKING: Several @BoisePD officers responding to an incident on 27th St. between Fairview & Main. Dispatch says it was a traffic stop with shots fired. Officers OK. @KTVB pic.twitter.com/Q2wtCcQFPQ — KTVB Morgan Boydston (@KTVBMorgan) January 5, 2018

KTVB has a crew on scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

