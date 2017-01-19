Horses stranded (Photo: Valley County Sheriff's Office)

VALLEY COUNTY -- The Valley County Sheriff's Office is working with a local horse rescue to try to come up with a way to save a pair of horses stranded in a remote area near Boulder Lake.

Lt. Jason Speer said the horses are trapped in a bowl area about as large as a football field at an elevation of between 7,000-8,000 feet. The animals have trampled the snow down about "belly-deep," he said, but are surrounded by snowdrifts piled as high as six feet tall.

The sheriff's office learned of the horses' plight about two weeks ago after several local pilots spotted them from the air.

The sheriff's office turned to the Idaho Horse Rescue for help, but rescue attempts have so far been unsuccessful.

There are no wild horse herds in Valley County, leading authorities to believe the pair was abandoned by their owners. The horses are extremely skittish and wary, according to the sheriff's office, and no one has been able to get close enough to see whether they have brands.

Speer said one of the horses has a wound on its hindquarter that "looks like some type of predator has taken a chunk out of it."

The group is hoping to get access to a helicopter to drop hay to the horses. Currently, the animals are limited to what they can forage off a few pine trees growing nearby.

With access to feed, the horses will have a fighting chance, even as temperatures remain low, Speer said.

"When you look at the wild horse population that we have in Idaho all the way up to Canada, they can survive winters," he said.

If it can get use of a helicopter, Idaho Horse Rescue could also tranquilize the horses from the air, then lift them to safety with a sling, Speer said.

Other options are limited.

"You couldn't get them out any other way if you tranquilize them," Speer said. "The snow is just too deep."

The horses are too heavy to pull out on sleds, and the terrain is too extreme to access them with any type of vehicle and trailer. In addition, the area is prone to avalanches, keeping snowmobiles and other overland rescue crews at bay.

"We dont want to see the animals starve to death" or be forced to euthanize them, Speer said.

People who would like to donate money to be put toward renting a helicopter for the rescue effort is urged to contact Idaho Horse Rescue in Eagle at 208-938-2358. Anyone who owns a helicopter and is willing to allow it to be used for the rescue is asked to contact Lt. Speer at the Valley County Sheriff's Office.

