Sheriff's office new jet boat to help make boating season safer

KTVB 2:58 PM. MDT November 02, 2017

It is getting colder out but it's not too early for the Payette County Sheriff's Office to prepare for boating season.

The sheriff's office now has a new aluminum jet boat that they say will help create a safer rafting and boating environment in Payette County.

The jet boat can run in as little as three inches of water and is light weight. It will allow deputies to respond quicker in case of emergency.

The bottom of the boat, known as the hull, has a special coating to help protect the boat from obstacles faced in the water.

 

