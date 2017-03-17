Crash on Fairview (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- At least one person was killed Friday morning in a single-car crash that injured several.

The wreck happened at about 3 a.m. on Fairview Avenue near Bluff Street in Boise.

The vehicle, a blue passenger car, somehow launched over a three-foot wall to land on the front lawn of a business.

The Ada County Coroner's Office is on scene.

KTVB's reporter at the site of the wreck saw emergency personnel remove a body from the car at about 6:30 a.m., and load it into the coroner's van.

Earlier, paramedics pulled an unmoving man through the window of the car and loaded him into an ambulance. It's not clear how many people were inside the vehicle when it wrecked, or what caused the driver to lose control.

Police remain on scene, and have asked anyone who witnessed the wreck to contact them.

The offramp from I-184 to Fairview Avenue was shut down to allow crash reconstruct crews to work, but has since been reopened.

The victims' names have not yet been released. Check back for updates.

BPD investigating serious car crash at Fairview & Bluff. I-184 is open but the off ramp to Fairview is closed. No further info at this time. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 17, 2017

Crash at Fairview & Bluff involves one vehicle and multiple injuries. The investigation is on-going. Witnesses are urged to call police. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 17, 2017

