Serving warrants: Police expect the unexpected

Officers have to be prepared to expect the unexpected when serving a felony warrant. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Bryan Coy, 34, has been detained after opening fire on deputies while they were serving a felony warrant on his father, Robert, Tuesday afternoon in Boise, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

No officers were injured during the incident but the violent exchange prompted the question...what precautions do officers take while serving a warrant?

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue says in his extensive experience serving felony warrants, most of the time the process goes smoothly.

But it’s hard to pinpoint down exactly what is going to happen, which is why officers have training.

“We're going to do our own research and we are going to see if it's someone who had interaction with police before, or another agency or officers, were going to have that in our system,” said Donahue.

Depending on a situation's potential risk, sometimes a fugitive task force, violent crime and gang task force, or SWAT team may be called into assist.

“That’s a pretty dangerous approach walking up to the door knowing that that offender on the other side is possibly armed, if we know that we are going to scale it up a bit,” said Donahue.

Donahue says nearby schools will sometimes be put into lock down calls and neighbors will receive reverse 9-1-1 calls, or officers will go door to door to evacuate residents.

But in some situations, time and situations don't always permit.

“We have scenarios in mind but everything can change in a moment’s notice," said Donahue. "It’s an approach and we try to be congenial as much as we can and try to end it all peacefully that’s the absolute goal for everyone and all of us.”

