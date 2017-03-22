Semis collide in fiery I-84 crash

Semi (Photo: vitpho/KTVB First Person)

BOISE -- No one was hurt when a semi driver hit another semi that was parked alongside of Interstate 84 Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at 10:43 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just east of Simco Road.

According to Idaho State Police, 62-year-old Douglas Barton of British Columbia had pulled over onto the right shoulder due to mechanical problems.

Barton's semi was sideswiped by another semi truck driven by 33-year-old Thomas Smith of Boise after Smith veered out of his lane, police say. Both trucks caught fire after the crash.

Police say Barton was in the sleeper cab of his truck, and was not wearing a seatbelt when it was hit. Smith was wearing a seatbelt. Neither man needed medical attention.

ISP says Smith was cited at the scene. The crash and fire blocked lanes of I-84 until 3:31 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KTVB