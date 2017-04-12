Semi truck overturns, blocks I-84

(Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- Idaho State Police is on scene after a semi tipped over on Interstate 84 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened east of Boise at near the Blacks Creek Rest Area, at about mile marker 62.

Both eastbound lanes of the interstate were initially blocked, but the left lane has since been reopened. Traffic is moving slowly past the wreck.

Drivers headed east should expect delays.

The semi's driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. It's unclear what caused the truck to roll.

KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

