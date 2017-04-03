KTVB
Semi crashes into Nampa overpass

KTVB , KTVB 7:40 AM. MDT April 03, 2017

NAMPA -- One lane was blocked for several hours after a semi truck hit an overpass over I-84 early Monday morning.

The collision happened at 3:38 a.m. on the westbound interstate at Franklin Boulevard. Idaho State Police were called to the scene to investigate the wreck.

The right lane of I-84 was blocked until shortly before 7 a.m., but has since been reopened. The semi has been removed from the scene.

There is no visible damage to the overpass or pylons, and Franklin Boulevard remains open. 

