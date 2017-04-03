Semi crashes into Nampa overpass

NAMPA -- One lane was blocked for several hours after a semi truck hit an overpass over I-84 early Monday morning.
The collision happened at 3:38 a.m. on the westbound interstate at Franklin Boulevard. Idaho State Police were called to the scene to investigate the wreck.
The right lane of I-84 was blocked until shortly before 7 a.m., but has since been reopened. The semi has been removed from the scene.
There is no visible damage to the overpass or pylons, and Franklin Boulevard remains open.
