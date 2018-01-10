Semi crashes into Mores Creek, Highway 21 blocked

(Photo: Idaho World Newspaper)

BOISE COUNTY - A Pepsi truck jackknifed and slid into Mores Creek in Boise County Wednesday morning.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Idaho 21 around 8:18 a.m. The semi truck went into the creek at milepost 22, near Robie Creek.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash, and was able to make it out of the cab to safety.

Idaho 21 is currently blocked in both directions as emergency responders deal with the wreck.

The closure is between Robie Creek Road and Daggett Grade Road (13 miles north of the Boise area).

Traffic is being detoured onto Mores Creek Rim Road. Authorities say it may take awhile to remove the truck from the creek.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Eileen Capson with the Idaho World newspaper told KTVB there was black ice on the highway this morning.

KTVB has a crew en route to the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



© 2018 KTVB-TV