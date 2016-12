Interstate 84 at the Eisenman Road interchange - milepost 59 - Saturday, December 24. (Photo: Idaho Transportation Dept.)

BOISE - Idaho State Police have reopened westbound Interstate 84 near exit 71, following a crash involving a semi trailer that occurred Saturday evening near the Ada-Elmore county line.

ISP also reports slideoffs in that area on the eastbound side of I-84 at mileposts 71 and 74.

ISP reopened the interstate at about 9 p.m., after crews applied deicer.

