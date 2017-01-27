Semi crash blocking Idaho 55 near Banks

Idaho 55 (Photo: ITD)

BANKS -- A wreck involving a semi truck is blocking Idaho 55 Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. just south of Banks. At about 10:45 a.m., emergency crews opened one lane.

Idaho State Police say the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and no one was injured.

The highway will likely remain at least partially blocked into the afternoon to allow crews to safely remove the wrecked vehicle, according to ISP.

The road blockage may cause problems for travelers headed up to McCall for the McCall Winter Carnival. Drivers are urged to expect delays or find another route.

Check back for updates.

