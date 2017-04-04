Section of Greenbelt closed for tree removal

Some trees along the Boise Greenbelt will have to be removed. (Photo: BPRD)

BOISE - The Boise Parks and Recreation Department has now closed nine sections of the Greenbelt with a new closure on the north side of the river from the 9th Street Tunnel to the Pioneer Bridge at Ann Morrison Park.

Officials say several trees are at risk of falling onto the path and will have to be removed.

Forestry staff will begin work this morning to remove trees that have become unstable due to soil erosion.

There will be a detour for cyclists and pedestrians over the 9th Street Bridge to the south side of the Greenbelt.

That section of the Greenbelt will reopen once the trees have been removed.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter has issued a plea to residents and visitors to stay from the pathway and the Boise River. Conditions are still extremely dangerous for people and pets.

Because of the deep snowpack, conditions are not expected to improve until June.

