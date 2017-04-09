Second person dies after I-84 crash

Deadly I-84 crash (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - A second person has died after a crash late last month on Interstate 84, Idaho State Police said Sunday night.

19-year-old Ivy Marquez was a passenger in a car that was hit from behind in the March 30 crash near the Vista Avenue interchange. She died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators announced the death of 19-year-old Larry Olander, another passenger in the same vehicle.

Police say the car's driver, 21-year-old Derik Olander, was driving west on the interstate when he stopped in the lane of travel and was hit from behind by an SUV.

Derik Olander, Larry Olander, Marquez, and the driver of the SUV, Stacie Duval, were all taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

There is no word on the conditions of Derik Olander or Stacie Duval.



