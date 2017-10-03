Search underway for man who fell into Caldwell creek

Searchers look for a man who fell into Caldwell's Indian Creek Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

CALDWELL - A search is underway for a man who fell into Indian Creek Tuesday afternoon.

The man went into the creek just before 4 p.m. near East Linden Street and Griffiths Parkway, according to police dispatch.

Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright tells KTVB the man, who is in his 60s, was apparently by the river and bent down to take a closer look at something when he fell in.

A man who was with the victim went in after him, but couldn't find him.

So far the man, who has not been identified, has not been located.

Members of the Ada County Sheriff's Office dive team were on scene to assist in the search.

