Search under way after skiers go off trail at Bogus Basin

BOISE - Search and rescue crews were searching for three lost skiers Thursday night in Boise County.

Boise County sheriff''s dispatch said three young men went off trail at Deer Point at Bogus Basin.

The skiers called dispatch to to report that they were lost at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No further details were immediately available, but we'll update this story as we are able to gather more details.

